Christian patriarchs protest breaches of ‘status quo’ agreement on religious sites in Jerusalem

September 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The "status quo" is the agreement, dating back to the Ottoman Empire, that protects the existing arrangements of religious bodies in the Holy Land. Orthodox and Catholic leaders united in a statement protesting Israeli policy decisions that, they say, undermine the "laws, agreements, and regulations that have ordered our life for centuries."

