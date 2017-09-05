Catholic World News
Holy See calls for UN ban on cluster munitions
September 05, 2017
An international convention is not effective, since some of the world's most powerful nations-- the US, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Israel, and Pakistan-- have not accepted it.
