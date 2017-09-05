Catholic World News

Holy See calls for UN ban on cluster munitions

September 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: An international convention is not effective, since some of the world's most powerful nations-- the US, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Israel, and Pakistan-- have not accepted it.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
