Mother Teresa named co-patron of Calcutta archdiocese
September 05, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas D'Souza announced that Mother Teresa will be Calcutta's 2nd patron saint, alongside St. Francis Xavier.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
