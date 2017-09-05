Catholic World News

Scotland consecrated to Immaculate Heart of Mary

September 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Soaking rain was no deterrent as 5,000 Catholics joined their bishops in the consecration of Scotland to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The ceremony took place at the Marian shrine of Carfin.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.