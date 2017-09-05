Catholic World News

Pope’s visit to Colombia will be primarily pastoral, nuncio says

September 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: While the Colombian government's peace agreement with rebel groups may dominate the headlines, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, the apostolic nuncio in Colombia, tells Vatican Radio that "the Pope himself has underlined the pastoral nature of his visit." The Pope's trip-- the 20th voyage of his pontificate-- will begin on September 6 with his arrival in Bogota. he will make stops in Villavicencio, Medellin, and Cartagena before returning to Rome on Monday, September 11. The last papal visit to Colombia was by Pope John Paul II, 31 years ago.

