Pope’s visit to Colombia will be primarily pastoral, nuncio says
September 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: While the Colombian government's peace agreement with rebel groups may dominate the headlines, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, the apostolic nuncio in Colombia, tells Vatican Radio that "the Pope himself has underlined the pastoral nature of his visit." The Pope's trip-- the 20th voyage of his pontificate-- will begin on September 6 with his arrival in Bogota. he will make stops in Villavicencio, Medellin, and Cartagena before returning to Rome on Monday, September 11. The last papal visit to Colombia was by Pope John Paul II, 31 years ago.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!