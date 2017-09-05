Catholic World News
Cathedral shrine to Mother Teresa dedicated in Kosovo
September 05, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope's special envoy for the September 5 dedication is Cardinal Ernest Simoni, 88, who suffered torture and imprisonment under Albania's Communist regime.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
