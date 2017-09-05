Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch is keynote speaker at Bose conference on Orthodox spirituality

September 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Bose Monastic Community is an Italian ecumenical monastery founded in 1965 by Enzo Bianchi, a Catholic layman. This year's conference--the 25th annual conference--begins on September 6 and is devoted to "the gift of hospitality."

