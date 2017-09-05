Catholic World News

Who Is the “Bad Shepherd”? Characteristics and biblical images proposed by Pope Francis

September 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Diego Javier Fares, an Argentine Jesuit, notes that Pope Francis has said that a good shepherd has "the smell of the sheep." The bad shepherd, on the other hand, is the one who "sells, or rather, undersells the inheritance received freely."

