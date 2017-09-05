Catholic World News
Chile’s Bachelet introduces same-sex marriage legislation
September 05, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the nation in January 2018.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
