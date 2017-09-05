Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx, Lutheran leader issue joint statement on German election

September 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The two spoke in favor of European unity and immigration and warned against “discrediting or excluding” anyone on the basis of “faith, color of the skin, sexual orientation, or ethnicity.”

