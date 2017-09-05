Catholic World News

September 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper's report on North Korea's latest nuclear test appeared on the top of the front page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!