Holy See calls for renewed efforts to combat human trafficking, help victims
September 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Czerny, head of the Vatican delegation, made his remarks at the UN's 5th thematic session this year on facilitating safe, orderly, and regular migration.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
