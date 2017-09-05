Catholic World News
Pope meets with members of Shalom community, answers questions extemporaneously
September 05, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met in Paul VI Audience Hall with a large crowd from Shalom, a Brazilian charismatic community founded in 1982 that was later recognized as an international association of the faithful. Click here for video coverage of the September 4 audience.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
