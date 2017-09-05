Catholic World News

Pope meets with members of Shalom community, answers questions extemporaneously

September 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met in Paul VI Audience Hall with a large crowd from Shalom, a Brazilian charismatic community founded in 1982 that was later recognized as an international association of the faithful. Click here for video coverage of the September 4 audience.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.