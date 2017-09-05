Catholic World News
Pope Francis: video message to Colombian people ahead of apostolic journey (English text)
September 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope's apostolic journey to Colombia begins on September 6. To watch the Spanish-language video, click here.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
