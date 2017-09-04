Catholic World News

Prize-winning reporter shows ‘reckless disregard for truth’ in series on priests’ children, analyst argues

September 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Boston Globe reporter Michael Rezendes won a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for his involvement in the “Spotlight” series that tore open the sex-abuse scandal in the Catholic Church. But in a new “Spotlight” series, on children fathered by priests, Rezendes ignores some facts and invents others, argues Thomas Nash in this Catholic World Report critique. In fact Nash argues that in a television interview with CBS This Morning, Rezendes showed a “reckless disregard for the truth”—the standard for libel.

