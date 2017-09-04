Catholic World News

Canon lawyer critiques Australian Jesuit’s acceptance of same-sex marriage

September 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Canon-law expert Edward Peters responds to Father Frank Brennan's announcement that he favors legal recognition of same-sex marriage. Peters dismisses Father Brennan’s explanation that civil marriage is a separate matter from the Catholic ideal of marriage. Peters explains the relationship between civil and sacramental marriage. In the process he also explains the requirement of “canonical form”—which can complicate the discussion, but does not alter the fundamental character of marriage.

