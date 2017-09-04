Catholic World News

Nuncio begins mission in Niger, 2 years after appointment

September 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: More than two years after his appointment by Pope Francis, Archbishop Piergiorgio Bertoldi has begun his diplomatic mission in the largely Muslim nation of Niger. In 2015, dozens of churches were burned down in the African nation; the prelate observed reconstruction efforts and celebrated Mass in a parish that had been rebuilt.

