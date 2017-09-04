Catholic World News

US Bishops’ anti-racism committee chair: pray for peace in our communities

September 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop George Murry called for prayer on September 9, the feast of St. Peter Claver and the US bishops' annual Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities.

