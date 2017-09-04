Catholic World News
US Bishops’ anti-racism committee chair: pray for peace in our communities
September 04, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop George Murry called for prayer on September 9, the feast of St. Peter Claver and the US bishops' annual Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
