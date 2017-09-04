Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch lauds effects of 2016 meeting with Pope Francis

September 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the Third Summer Theological Institute for Catholic Priests, Patriarch Kirill praised the impact of the February 2016 meeting in Havana with Pope Francis. The patriarch also took aim at "uniatism" (the Eastern Catholic churches).

