With Vatican approval, bishops of England, Wales restore traditional dates of Epiphany, Ascension

September 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: "The Bishops' Conference is to be lauded for taking this decision," Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, said in an August letter.

