Catholic World News
Kenyan high court nullifies presidential election result
September 04, 2017
» Continue to this story on International Business Times
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper covered this story on the top of its front page.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!