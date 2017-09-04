Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Angelus address on Matthew 16:21-29; prayer for hurricane, flood victims

September 04, 2017

Pope Francis devoted his September 3 Sunday Angelus address to the Gospel passage of the day (Matthew 16:21-27). After reflecting on the passage, he prayed:

May Mary Most Holy, who followed Jesus unto Calvary, accompany us too, and help us not to fear the cross, but with Jesus nailed to is, not a cross without Jesus, the cross with Jesus, that is, the cross of suffering out of love for God and for our brothers, because this suffering, by Christ’s grace, is fruitful with resurrection.

Following the recitation of the Angelus, the Pontiff prayed for victims of natural disasters in Asia and the United States:

As I renew my spiritual closeness to the populations of southern Asia, who are still suffering the consequences of the floods, I wish to express my heartfelt participation in the suffering of the inhabitants of Texas, and Louisiana, affected by a hurricane and exceptional rains, which have claimed victims, displaced thousands, and caused enormous material damages. I ask that Mary Most Holy, Consoler of the afflicted, obtain from the Lord the grace of comfort for these sorely tried brothers of ours.

