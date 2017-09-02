Catholic World News

Papal audiences: September 2

September 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope received Cardinal Ouellet (the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops), the Italian ambassador, three nuncios, and members of the Korean Council of Religious Leaders.

