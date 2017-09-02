Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Message for the Holy See’s national day at the 2017 world’s fair (full text)

September 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the 2017 world's fair (officially called Expo 2017), which is taking place in Kazakhstan, is "Future Energy"; the Holy See's pavilion has the theme of "Energy for the Common Good: Caring for our Common Home." Accordingly, the Holy Father, in his brief message, reflects on the use of energy resources.

