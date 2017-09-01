Catholic World News
Vatican previews papal trip to Colombia
September 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope's trip, September 6-11, will include stops in Bogota, Villavicencio, Medellin, and Cartagena.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
