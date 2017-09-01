Catholic World News

Noted Irish theologian says clarification needed for Amoris Laetitia

September 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Vincent Twomey believes that the apostolic exhortation could help to resolve a longstanding division among Catholic moral theologians. He argues that although it unfortunately leaves room for confusion, the papal document does not alter Church teaching. A simple response to the dubia, he says, would eliminate the doubt that now “undermines the Church’s mission to liberate humanity by speaking the truth in love.”

