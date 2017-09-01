Catholic World News

Australian Jesuit backs same-sex marriage ‘common good’

September 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent Australian Jesuit, Father Frank Brennan, told a TV interviewer that he would vote in favor of legal recognition for same-sex marriage, because of a "common-good argument." Legal marriage, he reasoned, is "a very different institution from what marriage is in the Catholic Church."

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.