Munich archdiocese adds to its massive wealth, while church attendance declines

September 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The assets of the Munich archdiocese rose more than $100 million, to a total of over $3 billion, in the last year. Meanwhile 18,000 Catholics in that archdiocese left the Church, and only 10% attend Mass. Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register asks whether those statistics are related.

