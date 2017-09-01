Catholic World News
Munich archdiocese adds to its massive wealth, while church attendance declines
September 01, 2017
The assets of the Munich archdiocese rose more than $100 million, to a total of over $3 billion, in the last year. Meanwhile 18,000 Catholics in that archdiocese left the Church, and only 10% attend Mass. Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register asks whether those statistics are related.
