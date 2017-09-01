Catholic World News
Father Martin responds to Cardinal Sarah’s critique
September 01, 2017
The Jesuit author says that Cardinal Sarah misrepresents his stand: that he (Martin) is not critical of Church teaching on homosexuality. He adds that the cardinal fails to acknowledge "the immense suffering that L.G.B.T. Catholics have felt at the hands of their church."
