Catholic World News

Father Martin responds to Cardinal Sarah’s critique

September 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit author says that Cardinal Sarah misrepresents his stand: that he (Martin) is not critical of Church teaching on homosexuality. He adds that the cardinal fails to acknowledge "the immense suffering that L.G.B.T. Catholics have felt at the hands of their church.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.