Evangelical scholar responds to Fr. Martin

September 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Robert Gagnon argues that Father Martin's book betrays the Gospel message. "He wants the Church to affirm the sin or at least to cease to take a stand against it." Gagnon is not surprised that father Martin disliked the Nashville Statement, but surprised that he "still has his job as a Vatican communications consultant."

