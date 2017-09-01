Catholic World News
Evangelical scholar responds to Fr. Martin
September 01, 2017
Robert Gagnon argues that Father Martin's book betrays the Gospel message. "He wants the Church to affirm the sin or at least to cease to take a stand against it." Gagnon is not surprised that father Martin disliked the Nashville Statement, but surprised that he "still has his job as a Vatican communications consultant."
