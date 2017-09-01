Catholic World News

In Wall Street Journal column, Cardinal Sarah responds to Fr. Martin on homosexuality

September 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sarah: "Those who speak on behalf of the church must be faithful to the unchanging teachings of Christ, because only through living in harmony with God’s creative design do people find deep and lasting fulfillment."

