In Wall Street Journal column, Cardinal Sarah responds to Fr. Martin on homosexuality
September 01, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sarah: "Those who speak on behalf of the church must be faithful to the unchanging teachings of Christ, because only through living in harmony with God’s creative design do people find deep and lasting fulfillment."The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
