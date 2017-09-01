Catholic World News
‘Heartwrenching - The Personal Story Of The Archbishop Of Mosul’
September 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on Huffington Post
CWN Editor's Note: The prelate, Archbishop Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf, is the Syriac Orthodox archbishop of Mosul.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!