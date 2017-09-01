Catholic World News

Pakistani senate passes law requiring Quran instruction for Muslim students

September 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A priest explains that Christian schools will be forced to hire additional Muslim faculty to teach the Quran because 70% of students in Christian schools are Muslims.

