Denmark: bishop opposes bill that would ban weddings by foreign clergy
September 01, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The proposed legislation would also forbid weddings in languages other than Danish.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
