Priest known as ‘guardian angel of refugees’ accused of collusion with Libyan smugglers
September 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on Christian Science Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: Father Mussie Zerai denies the charge filed by a Sicilian prosecutor.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
