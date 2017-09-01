Catholic World News
Hundreds of children die in Indian hospital
September 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on Times of India
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the top of its September 1 front page to this tragic story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
