Catholic World News

Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch issue joint message for World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation (full text)

September 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The untitled 5-paragraph text is the first message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation that has been issued jointly by the Pope and the Ecumenical Patriarch. 2017 is the 3rd year in which Catholics have observed the day of prayer; the Pope's 2016 message was entitled "Show Mercy to our Common Home."

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.