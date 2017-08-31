Catholic World News

Argentine bishop lauds Amoris Laetitia, but says no change in Church teaching

August 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a pastoral letter, Bishop Pedro Martinez of San Luis, Argentina says the papal document is "a great catechesis" and "a great message of hope." He concedes that "some readings of the exhortation have aroused disquiet, perplexity, and even confusion among the faithful," but insists that Church teaching is unchanged and "the Holy Father does not intend to manifest a new moral doctrine on Christian marriage.”

