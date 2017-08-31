Catholic World News

Pope offers sympathy to Texas hurricane victims

August 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis prayed for "the victims and their families, and for all those engaged in the vital work of relief, recovery and rebuilding."



The Pope went on to say that he "trusts that the immense and immediate needs of so many individuals and communities will continue to inspire a vast outpouring of solidarity and mutual aid in the best traditions of the nation."

