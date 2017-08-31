Catholic World News

Cathedral and tomb of slain bishop desecrated in Cameroon

August 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic cathedral of Bafia, Cameroon, has been temporarily closed after "a clear act of desecration" at the tomb of Bishop Jean Marie Benoit Bala. The cathedral will be reconsecrated.



The body of Bishop Bala was found in the Sanaga River on June 2. Police say his death was a suicide; the Catholic bishops of Cameroon insist the bishop was tortured and murdered.

