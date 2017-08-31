Catholic World News

Former Ratzinger students to discuss persecution of Christians at annual seminar

August 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Ratzinger Schuelerkreis-- the annual seminar for former students of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI-- will discuss persecution and martyrdom, with a particular focus on the 20th and 21st centuries.

Among those who will present talks: Bishop Manfred Scheuer of Linz, Austria, the postulator for the beatification of Franz Jägerstätter; and Coptic Bishop Anba Kyrillos William Samaan of Assiut, Egypt.

The former Pontiff is not expected to participate actively in the discussions; he has not done so since his resignation. But he will meet with participants.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.