Knights of Holy Sepulchre cancel speech by Fr. Martin

August 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “The invitation to Father Martin was extended last year before the most recent controversies,” says a spokesman for the Order. Fr. Martin's criticism of Catholic stand on homosexuality prompted the change.

