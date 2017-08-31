Catholic World News

August 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on Chicago Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: "New menaces from Pyongyang," the Vatican newspaper's headline stated in the paper's coverage of the story.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!