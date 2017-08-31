Catholic World News

UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile test

August 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on Chicago Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: "New menaces from Pyongyang," the Vatican newspaper's headline stated in the paper's coverage of the story.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Father Elijah: An Apocalypse (Michael O'Brien)