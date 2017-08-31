Catholic World News

UN agency calls for aid as thousands flee Myanmar daily

August 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on UN Migration Agency

CWN Editor's Note: Some 400,000 people have left Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh, 18,500 of them since August 25. The Vatican newspaper covered this story on the front page of its August 31 edition; Pope Francis will visit Myanmar in November.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.