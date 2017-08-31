Catholic World News
Philippine army retakes cathedral from Islamist militants
August 31, 2017
Continue to this story on UCA News
CWN Editor's Note: ISIS-affiliated Maute militants stormed the cathedral in Marawi on May 23 and took the vicar general and other Catholics hostage. They remain in captivity.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
