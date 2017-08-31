Catholic World News

Philippine army retakes cathedral from Islamist militants

August 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on UCA News

CWN Editor's Note: ISIS-affiliated Maute militants stormed the cathedral in Marawi on May 23 and took the vicar general and other Catholics hostage. They remain in captivity.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.