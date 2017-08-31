Catholic World News

US bishops’ Labor Day statement (full text)

August 31, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: "This Labor Day, we find ourselves at a time of kairos, a moment of crisis as well as opportunity," the statement begins. The statement's sections include "Following Jesus in Solidarity with Our Neighbor," "Greater Legal Protections for Vulnerable Workers and 'Good Entrepreneurs,'" and "The Crucial Role of Unions: Prophets and Innovators."

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.