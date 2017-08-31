Catholic World News

Australia: ‘elite Catholic schools defy Church leadership on same-sex marriage’

August 31, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: One Jesuit school rector said that "same sex-couples, who make such a commitment to each other in good conscience, do so by reflecting on experience and on what it is to be human, using their God-given reason."

