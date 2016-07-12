Catholic World News
Full text of Pope’s Wednesday general audience
August 31, 2017
» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: "May the memory of vocation rekindle hope" was the theme of the Pope's August 30 general audience. For a video of his address, click this YouTube link. His series of general audiences on Christian hope began on 12/7/16.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
