National collection for hurricane-hit dioceses

August 30, 2017

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, the vice president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has asked his brother bishops to consider taking up an emergency collection for the dioceses affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have lost loved ones and to all who have lost homes and businesses along with their sense of peace and normalcy,” said Archbishop Gomez. “We also stand with our brother bishops in the region who have the difficult task of providing pastoral care in these most trying times while managing their own losses.”

