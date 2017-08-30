Catholic World News

Pope calls on African sisters to rediscover the Gospel’s freshness

August 30, 2017

As the Association of Consecrated Women in Eastern and Central Africa meets in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, a papal message called upon participants to “rediscover the freshness of the Gospel, from which new avenues arise, new paths of creativity open up, with different forms of expression, more eloquent signs and words with new meaning for today’s world.

”The papal message—signed by Msgr. Paolo Borgia, Assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State—also called for a more unified apostolate in service to the sick and the poor.



